    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Food Preparation [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Food Preparation

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210503-N-WU964-1045 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anna Jenica Moralez, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, prepares food in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 06:28
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Food Preparation [Image 3 of 3], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Galley
    Culinary Specialist
    Preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan

