USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Food Preparation

210503-N-WU964-1045 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anna Jenica Moralez, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, prepares food in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

