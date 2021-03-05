210503-N-WU964-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Damian Irene, from Riverside, California, prepares food in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6639368
|VIRIN:
|210503-N-WU964-1044
|Resolution:
|5385x3594
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Food Preparation [Image 3 of 3], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
