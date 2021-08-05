Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo [Image 6 of 7]

    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 8, 2021) – The Olympic flame burns on display during the conclusion ceremony of the Nagasaki prefecture leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo Japan May 8, 2021. The Olympic flame from Greece will travel throughout Japan during the torch relay starting in Fukushima Prefecture to its final destination in Tokyo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:59
    Photo ID: 6639355
    VIRIN: 210508-N-CA060-0128
    Resolution: 4537x3241
    Size: 794.01 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo
    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo
    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo
    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo
    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo
    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo
    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    SASEBO
    torch
    2020 Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT