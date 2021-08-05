SASEBO, Japan (May 8, 2021) – U.S. Naval Forces Japan Chief of Staff Capt. Brad Stallings, former commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, participates in the Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo, Japan May 8, 2021. Stallings was nominated by the City of Sasebo to serve as a torch runner in the Nagasaki Prefecture leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in recognition of the strong relationship between the U.S. Navy and the city. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6639351 VIRIN: 210508-N-CA060-0012 Resolution: 2226x1590 Size: 726.5 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.