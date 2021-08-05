SASEBO, Japan (May 8, 2021) – Taiko drummers perform during the conclusion celebration of the Nagasaki Prefecture leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Sasebo Japan May 8, 2021. The Olympic flame from Greece will travel throughout Japan during the torch relay starting in Fukushima Prefecture to its final destination in Tokyo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP