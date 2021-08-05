Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210508-N-HG846-0018 SEA OF JAPAN (May 8, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Malcolm Carey, from Front Royal, Va., applies a needle decompression apparatus to a medical model during a medical training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 8. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210508-N-HG846-0018 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

