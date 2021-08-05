210508-N-HG846-0065 SEA OF JAPAN (May 8, 2021) – Sailor enters the engine room space as part of a fire-fighting hose team during a damage control training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 8. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 04:22 Photo ID: 6639260 VIRIN: 210508-N-HG846-0065 Resolution: 2535x1690 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210508-N-HG846-0065 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.