210508-N-HG846-0020 SEA OF JAPAN (May 8, 2021) – Sailors fasten head straps from a Reeve’s Sleeve during a medical training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 8. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 04:22 Photo ID: 6639259 VIRIN: 210508-N-HG846-0020 Resolution: 2117x1694 Size: 826.68 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210508-N-HG846-0020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.