210508-N-HG846-0020 SEA OF JAPAN (May 8, 2021) – Sailors fasten head straps from a Reeve’s Sleeve during a medical training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 8. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 04:22
|Photo ID:
|6639259
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-HG846-0020
|Resolution:
|2117x1694
|Size:
|826.68 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
