Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-29 Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    B-29 Ceremony

    RYUJIN, WAKAYAMA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jeriad Wood 

    USAF Band of the Pacific, Yokota

    May 5 1945 a B-29 bomber crashed near the village of Ryujin, Japan. Townspeople have erected a memorial and held a remembrance ceremony every year on the anniversary of the crash.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6638967
    VIRIN: 210505-F-ZR982-786
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: RYUJIN, WAKAYAMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-29 Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jeriad Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-29 Remembrance Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B -29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony
    B-29 Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT