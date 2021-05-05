B-29 Remembrance Ceremony

May 5 1945 a B-29 bomber crashed near the village of Ryujin, Japan. Townspeople have erected a memorial and held a remembrance ceremony every year on the anniversary of the crash.
|05.05.2021
|05.10.2021 21:18
|6638959
|210505-F-ZR982-696
|6720x4480
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|RYUJIN, WAKAYAMA, JP
|1
|0
