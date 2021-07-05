U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadet Third Class Sydney Reyes carries a wreath before placing it at the base of the Tuskegee Airman Statue during a wreath laying ceremony in the Honor Garden on May 7, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airman changed the Air Force, the military, and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 18:07 Photo ID: 6638759 VIRIN: 210507-F-XS730-1018 Resolution: 4800x3195 Size: 3.57 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.