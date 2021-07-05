Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2021

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Lt Col (Ret) Vorry Moon of the Tuskegee Airman "Hooks" Jones Chapter, salutes during the playing of the National Anthem during the Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony in the Honor Garden on May 7, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airman changed the Air Force, the military, and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

