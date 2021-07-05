Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2021 [Image 2 of 10]

    Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- A wreath was placed on the base of a statue honoring the Tuskegee Airman of WWII during a ceremony in the Honor Garden on May 7, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The annual tribute recognizes how the actions of the Tuskegee Airman changed the Air Force, the military, and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airman Wreath Laying Ceremony 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreath
    Tuskegee Airmen
    air force
    USAFA

