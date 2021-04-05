Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy [Image 3 of 3]

    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Joseph Piek  

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Sophia Redfield, right, receives the ICE Customer Service award from Col. Skye Duncan, JBLM Garrison commander, May 4, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    citizenship
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

