Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6638738 VIRIN: 210430-D-FS757-869 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 2.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy [Image 3 of 3], by Jeannie Dimico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.