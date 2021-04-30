Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy [Image 1 of 3]

    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Jeannie Dimico 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord employees Sophia Redfield, right, and Sterling Richardson, middle, assist Sgt. 1st Class Robert Pierce with passport paperwork at the Visa and Passport Office April 30 in Waller Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6638737
    VIRIN: 210430-D-FS757-606
    Resolution: 3028x2582
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy [Image 3 of 3], by Jeannie Dimico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy
    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy
    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naturalized citizen helps service members using experience and empathy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    citizenship
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT