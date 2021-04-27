Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Materiel Command Graphics Team Wins NDIA Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Materiel Command Graphics Team Wins NDIA Award

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    From left, Amy Turner, Patti Evans and Mark Jones accept a National Defense Industrial Association Technology Award as members of the Army Materiel Command’s Commanding General’s Initiatives Group Graphics Team. The award was presented during the NDIA Tennessee Valley Chapter awards banquet April 27. (Photo by Anthony Gibson/NDIA)

    This work, Army Materiel Command Graphics Team Wins NDIA Award [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee Valley Chapter National Defense Industrial Association
    Army Materiel Command’s Commanding General’s Initiatives Group Graphics Team

