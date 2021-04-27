From left, Amy Turner, Patti Evans and Mark Jones accept a National Defense Industrial Association Technology Award as members of the Army Materiel Command’s Commanding General’s Initiatives Group Graphics Team. The award was presented during the NDIA Tennessee Valley Chapter awards banquet April 27. (Photo by Anthony Gibson/NDIA)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6638734
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-MT653-531
|Resolution:
|799x533
|Size:
|129.95 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Materiel Command Graphics Team Wins NDIA Award [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NDIA awards recognize contributions of AMC employees
