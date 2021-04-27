Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Perspective from Army Logistician [Image 1 of 3]

    Leadership Perspective from Army Logistician

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Maj. Gen. Charles Hamilton, who is Army Materiel Command’s former deputy to the commander for Operations and recently assumed the responsibilities of the Army’s Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 (Logistics), speaks about the National Defense Industrial Association and aspects of leadership during the NDIA Tennessee Valley Chapter’s awards program April 27. (Photo by Anthony Gibson/NDIA)

    Army Materiel Command
    Maj. Gen. Charles Hamilton
    Tennessee Valley Chapter National Defense Industrial Association

