Maj. Gen. Charles Hamilton, who is Army Materiel Command’s former deputy to the commander for Operations and recently assumed the responsibilities of the Army’s Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 (Logistics), speaks about the National Defense Industrial Association and aspects of leadership during the NDIA Tennessee Valley Chapter’s awards program April 27. (Photo by Anthony Gibson/NDIA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:37 Photo ID: 6638732 VIRIN: 210427-A-MT653-310 Resolution: 799x533 Size: 94.28 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Perspective from Army Logistician [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.