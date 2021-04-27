Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NDIA Leadership Award Won By Retired AMC Colonel [Image 2 of 3]

    NDIA Leadership Award Won By Retired AMC Colonel

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Retired Col. Christopher Ingels receives a Leadership Award during the National Defense Industrial Association’s awards dinner April 27. The award recognizes his work for Army Materiel Command prior to retirement. His last assignment in his 30-year Army career was to lead efforts in transitioning the AMC intelligence and security responsibilities associated with support to research and development to the Army Futures Command. (Photo by Anthony Gibson/NDIA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6638733
    VIRIN: 210427-A-MT653-423
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 117.2 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDIA Leadership Award Won By Retired AMC Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership Perspective from Army Logistician
    NDIA Leadership Award Won By Retired AMC Colonel
    Army Materiel Command Graphics Team Wins NDIA Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NDIA awards recognize contributions of AMC employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee Valley Chapter National Defense Industrial Association
    Army Materiel Command Retired Col. Christopher Ingels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT