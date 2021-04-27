Retired Col. Christopher Ingels receives a Leadership Award during the National Defense Industrial Association’s awards dinner April 27. The award recognizes his work for Army Materiel Command prior to retirement. His last assignment in his 30-year Army career was to lead efforts in transitioning the AMC intelligence and security responsibilities associated with support to research and development to the Army Futures Command. (Photo by Anthony Gibson/NDIA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:37 Photo ID: 6638733 VIRIN: 210427-A-MT653-423 Resolution: 799x533 Size: 117.2 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NDIA Leadership Award Won By Retired AMC Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.