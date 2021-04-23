Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Aggressor [Image 9 of 10]

    The Aggressor

    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    SAN ANTONIO (April 23, 2020) Sean Michaels is a nonlethal-weapons instructor at the Master-at-Arms "A" school at Naval Technical Training Center, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. During the final portion of the curriculum, students complete an oleoresin capsicum course where they are sprayed with pepper spray and must maneuver through a course where they are confronted by "The Aggressor," a man clad in red, padded armor. With OC spray impaired vision, they must fend off and subdue the aggressor to complete this portion of their training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:24
    Photo ID: 6638494
    VIRIN: 210423-N-BD308-0006
    Resolution: 2667x4000
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Aggressor [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    Training
    Master-at-Arms
    Ready Relevant Learning
    Naval Training Center

