SAN ANTONIO (April 23, 2020) Sean Michaels is a nonlethal-weapons instructor at the Master-at-Arms "A" school at Naval Technical Training Center, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. During the final portion of the curriculum, students complete an oleoresin capsicum course where they are sprayed with pepper spray and must maneuver through a course where they are confronted by "The Aggressor," a man clad in red, padded armor. With OC spray impaired vision, they must fend off and subdue the aggressor to complete this portion of their training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Location: SAN ANTONIO, US