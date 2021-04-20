MACH moves

SAN ANTONIO (April 20, 2020) Students of the U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms "A" school conduct MACH move drills at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, TX. The Master-at-Arms "A' school has implemented new curriculum and training strategies as part of the Navy's Ready Relevant Learning training model. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

