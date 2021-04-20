SAN ANTONIO (April 20, 2020) Students of the U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms "A" school conduct MACH move drills at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, TX. The Master-at-Arms "A' school has implemented new curriculum and training strategies as part of the Navy's Ready Relevant Learning training model. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6638492
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-BD308-0180
|Resolution:
|4000x2184
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MACH moves [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
