SAN ANTONIO (April 21, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class George Thomas is a weapons instructor for the Master-at-Arms "A" school shooting range on Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, TX. He monitors students during live-fire exercises and works with the range safety officer to ensure proper safety and firearm etiquette. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 16:24
|Photo ID:
|6638562
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-BD308-0013
|Resolution:
|2667x4000
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Instructor [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
