    Weapons Instructor [Image 10 of 10]

    Weapons Instructor

    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    SAN ANTONIO (April 21, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class George Thomas is a weapons instructor for the Master-at-Arms "A" school shooting range on Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, TX. He monitors students during live-fire exercises and works with the range safety officer to ensure proper safety and firearm etiquette. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    This work, Weapons Instructor [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

