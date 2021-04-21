SAN ANTONIO (April 21, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class George Thomas is a weapons instructor for the Master-at-Arms "A" school shooting range on Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, TX. He monitors students during live-fire exercises and works with the range safety officer to ensure proper safety and firearm etiquette. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 16:24 Photo ID: 6638562 VIRIN: 210421-N-BD308-0013 Resolution: 2667x4000 Size: 3.94 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Instructor [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.