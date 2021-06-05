Adm. Tony Radakin, U.K. Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, left, receives a brief from Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, in the ship’s pilot house May 6, 2021. The First Sea Lord and a U.K. delegation spent two-days in Hampton Roads as part of the U.S./ U.K. Counterpart visit series, meeting with U.S. Navy Fleet leadership to discuss strengthening our collective maritime security efforts in this maritime era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 09:25 Photo ID: 6637588 VIRIN: 210506-N-YW264-1183 Resolution: 4072x2909 Size: 1.2 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Lord Visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.