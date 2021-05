Sea Lord Visit

Adm. Tony Radakin, U.K. Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, right, receives a brief from Lt. Cmdr. Paul Castillo, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) ordnance handling officer, in one of the ships advanced weapons elevators May 6, 2021. The First Sea Lord and a U.K. delegation spent two-days in Hampton Roads as part of the U.S./ U.K. Counterpart visit series, meeting with U.S. Navy Fleet leadership to discuss strengthening our collective maritime security efforts in this maritime era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

