Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sea Lord Visit [Image 6 of 7]

    Sea Lord Visit

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Adm. Tony Radakin, right, U.K. Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, center right, receives a brief from Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, in one of Ford's advanced weapons elevators May 6, 2021. The First Sea Lord and a U.K. delegation spent two-days in Hampton Roads as part of the U.S./ U.K. Counterpart visit series, meeting with U.S. Navy Fleet leadership to discuss strengthening our collective maritime security efforts in this maritime era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 09:25
    Photo ID: 6637587
    VIRIN: 210506-N-YW264-1134
    Resolution: 4956x3540
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Lord Visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea Lord Visit
    Sea Lord Visit
    Sea Lord Visit
    Sea Lord Visit
    Sea Lord Visit
    Sea Lord Visit
    Sea Lord Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    Sea Lord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT