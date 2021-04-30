Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2CR Soldiers participate in Dragoon Strong Time

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the Fox Troop, 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, grabs green objects while crossing platform during a confidence course at Wild Boar in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 30, 2021. Testing their readiness and physical capabilities to include activation, stress control, heart rate control, and performance imagery, these capabilities, as described in Chapter 9 of the Army Physical Readiness Training (FM 7-22), allow Soldiers to obtain physical performance benefits necessary during the regiment’s Dragoon Strong Time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

