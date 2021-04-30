2/2CR Soldiers participate in Dragoon Strong Time

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the Fox Troop, 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, bends over to climb across treetop ropes during a confidence course at Wild Boar in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 30, 2021. Testing their readiness and physical capabilities to include activation, stress control, heart rate control, and performance imagery, these capabilities, as described in Chapter 9 of the Army Physical Readiness Training (FM 7-22), allow Soldiers to obtain physical performance benefits necessary during the regiment’s Dragoon Strong Time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

