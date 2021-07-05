Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito

U.S. Army Pfc. Jeremy McCallum (left) and Pfc. Elizabeth Netschke (right), handlers of the 100th Military Police Detachment (Military Working Dog) render honors to the memory of MWD Ito during a memorial ceremony on May 7, 2021 at Landstuhl Chapel, Germany. While Ito was assigned to the 100th MP DET, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support where he conducted route clearance missions and supported the Afghan National Army search for explosives. Ito also conducted countless hours of force protection, Random Anti-Terrorism Measures and U.S. and Foreign Dignitary protective sweeps in Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

