    Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito [Image 1 of 6]

    Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Chaplain Maj. Peter Aleria, 18th Military Police Brigade, delivers the benediction during the memorial ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito, 100th MP Detachment (MWD) on May 7, 2021 at Landstuhl Chapel, Germany. While Ito was assigned to the 100th MP DET, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support where he conducted route clearance missions and supported the Afghan National Army search for explosives. Ito also conducted countless hours of force protection, Random Anti-Terrorism Measures and U.S. and Foreign Dignitary protective sweeps in Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 05:49
    Photo ID: 6637498
    VIRIN: 210507-A-PB921-0002
    Resolution: 4691x3000
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC-TSAE
    100th MP Detachment (MWD)

