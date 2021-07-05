Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito

U.S. Army Spc. Trey Stimson (right), hands Military Working Dog Ito's collar and leash to Spc. Tristan Smith (left), both handlers with 100th Military Police Detachment (MWD) during a memorial ceremony May 7, 2021 at Landstuhl Chapel, Germany. Handing off the collar and leash represents the final rest for a MWD. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

