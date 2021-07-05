Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito [Image 4 of 6]

    Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Trey Stimson (right), hands Military Working Dog Ito's collar and leash to Spc. Tristan Smith (left), both handlers with 100th Military Police Detachment (MWD) during a memorial ceremony May 7, 2021 at Landstuhl Chapel, Germany. Handing off the collar and leash represents the final rest for a MWD. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 05:50
    This work, Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC-TSAE
    100th MP Detachment (MWD)

