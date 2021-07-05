U.S. Army Spc. Trey Stimson (right), hands Military Working Dog Ito's collar and leash to Spc. Tristan Smith (left), both handlers with 100th Military Police Detachment (MWD) during a memorial ceremony May 7, 2021 at Landstuhl Chapel, Germany. Handing off the collar and leash represents the final rest for a MWD. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6637501
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-PB921-0007
|Resolution:
|3585x3994
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Ceremony for Military Working Dog Ito [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT