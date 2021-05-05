Hungarian Special Operations Forces and Naval Special Warfare operators test Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R) capabilities in the Danube River in Budapest during Black Swan, May 5, 2021. Black Swan 21 is the annual Hungarian-led multinational special operations forces exercise conducted in Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and the United States. Black Swan 21 was held in conjunction with Trojan Footprint 21 to test military synchronization capabilities and to defend multiple domains in Europe simultaneously. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 04:40 Photo ID: 6637488 VIRIN: 210505-A-RQ926-1319 Resolution: 4738x3159 Size: 9.62 MB Location: BUDAPEST, HU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hungarian and U.S. SOF train along Danube River in Budapest [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.