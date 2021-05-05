Hungarian and U.S. SOF train along Danube River in Budapest

Hungarian Special Operations Forces and Naval Special Warfare operators conduct infiltration and exfiltration training with Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R) in the Danube River during Black Swan, May 5, 2021. Black Swan 21 is the annual Hungarian-led multinational special operations forces exercise conducted in Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and the United States. Black Swan 21 was held in conjunction with Trojan Footprint 21 to test military synchronization capabilities and to defend multiple domains in Europe simultaneously. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

