    Hungarian and U.S. SOF train along Danube River in Budapest [Image 8 of 10]

    Hungarian and U.S. SOF train along Danube River in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Therese Prats 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Hungarian Special Operations Forces and Naval Special Warfare operators test Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R) capabilities in the Danube River in Budapest during Black Swan, May 5, 2021. Black Swan 21 is the annual Hungarian-led multinational special operations forces exercise conducted in Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and the United States. Black Swan 21 was held in conjunction with Trojan Footprint 21 to test military synchronization capabilities and to defend multiple domains in Europe simultaneously. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Therese Prats)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 04:39
    Photo ID: 6637487
    VIRIN: 210505-A-RQ926-1304
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.09 MB
    Location: BUDAPEST, HU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hungarian and U.S. SOF train along Danube River in Budapest [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSW
    Budapest
    SOC-R
    Hungarian SOF
    Danube River
    BlackSwan21

