YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) Frenki, a military working dog onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), runs the obedience course with his handler at the kennel on base to further enhance the professional relationship between handler and K-9. The exceptional skillset of MWDs are a key component to the security of base operations and its thousands of members in the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 23:25
|Photo ID:
|6637384
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-NB144-0010
|Resolution:
|4841x3221
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
