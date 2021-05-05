CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) Frenki, a military working dog onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), runs the obedience course with his handler at the kennel on base to further enhance the professional relationship between handler and K-9. The exceptional skillset of MWDs are a key component to the security of base operations and its thousands of members in the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

