CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kymberlie Kenagy, military working dog (MWD) handler onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo with her K-9 partner Frenki, after completing an obedient-tasks training session designed to improve the professional relationship between handler and K-9. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

