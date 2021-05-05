Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nicholas Willging, military working dog (MWD) handler onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo with his K-9 partner Ttibor, after a training exercise on base. The exceptional skillset of MWDs are a key component to the security of base operations and its thousands of members in the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

    This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS

    CFAY MWD Yokosuka K-9

