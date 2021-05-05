YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nicholas Willging, military working dog (MWD) handler onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo with his K-9 partner Ttibor, after a training exercise on base. The exceptional skillset of MWDs are a key component to the security of base operations and its thousands of members in the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6637385 VIRIN: 210505-N-NB144-0011 Resolution: 2772x3464 Size: 1.52 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Handlers Train with K-9s [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.