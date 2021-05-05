Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa

U.S. Air Force Tech.Sgt. Amber Smith, a structures journeyman and Master Sgt. Keith Mason, a pest management noncommissioned officer in charge with the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, cut dry wall for showers in one of the buildings at Six Mile Camp in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, May 5, 2021. The two volunteered to upgrade the facilities for soldiers assigned to the next construction slot for nearby Camp Kamassa, a joint project of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation and the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

