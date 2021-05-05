Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa [Image 2 of 4]

    Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa

    CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech.Sgt. Amber Smith, a structures journeyman and Master Sgt. Keith Mason, a pest management noncommissioned officer in charge with the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, cut dry wall for showers in one of the buildings at Six Mile Camp in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, May 5, 2021. The two volunteered to upgrade the facilities for soldiers assigned to the next construction slot for nearby Camp Kamassa, a joint project of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation and the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    This work, Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    307th Bomb Wing
    Camp Kamassa

