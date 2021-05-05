Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa [Image 1 of 4]

    Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa

    CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Wilson, a structures journeyman assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, hangs dry wall in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, May 5, 2021. The 307th CES was one of several units working on construction of Camp Kamassa, a facility designed to provide a haven for children and adults with special need. The camp is part of the partnership between Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation and the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    This work, Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

