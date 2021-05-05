Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Wilson, a structures journeyman assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, hangs dry wall in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, May 5, 2021. The 307th CES was one of several units working on construction of Camp Kamassa, a facility designed to provide a haven for children and adults with special need. The camp is part of the partnership between Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation and the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

