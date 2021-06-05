Giving back: 307th Civil Engineer Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelin Eberly, a pavements and equipment journeyman assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a mini excavator to grade and pack dirt at Camp Kamassa in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. Reserve civil engineer squadrons from Barksdale, Hill, and McGuire Air Force Base joined forces to continue construction of the camp as part of the partnership between Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation and the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The IRT Program matches military contributions with community resources to provide training for service members by fulfilling local needs, such as infrastructure projects nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

