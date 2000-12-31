Reserve Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group conducted classes on tactical movement at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., during battle assembly March 21. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
This work, Instruction [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
