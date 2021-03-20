Reserve Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group conducted maintenance on the unit's vehicles at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., during battle assembly March 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6637368
|VIRIN:
|210320-A-VX503-114
|Resolution:
|3384x2247
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintain and repair [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT