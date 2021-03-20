Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rising up [Image 1 of 4]

    Rising up

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Reserve Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group and the 939th Inland Cargo Transportation Company trained together at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., during battle assembly March 20, 2021. Classes included assembly of a field communications antenna. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising up [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    communications
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    939th Inland Cargo Transportation Company

