Reserve Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group and the 939th Inland Cargo Transportation Company trained together at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., during battle assembly March 20, 2021. Classes included assembly of a field communications antenna. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 22:38 Photo ID: 6637366 VIRIN: 210320-A-VX503-068 Resolution: 1935x1286 Size: 2.24 MB Location: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rising up [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.