Task Force Phoenix Soldiers had long journeys to the locations they will be operating out of during their deployment to the Middle East. Here they get a little help from the U.S. Air Force. First Lt. Christopher Tinklenberg, from B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), tries to get some rest in an Air Force C-130 cargo plane en route to his duty station in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Pace)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6636791
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-A3568-002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 3 of 3]
