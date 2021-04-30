Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East

Task Force Phoenix Soldiers had long journeys to the locations they will be operating out of during their deployment to the Middle East. Here they get a little help from the U.S. Air Force. First Lt. Christopher Tinklenberg, from B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), waits for takeoff in an Air Force C-130 cargo plane on the last leg of his long journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Pace)

