Task Force Phoenix Soldiers had long journeys to the locations they will be operating out of during their deployment to the Middle East. Here they get a little help from the U.S. Air Force. First Lt. Christopher Tinklenberg, from B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), waits for takeoff in an Air Force C-130 cargo plane on the last leg of his long journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Pace)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6636790
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-A3568-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT