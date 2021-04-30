Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers had long journeys to the locations they will be operating out of during their deployment to the Middle East. Here they get a little help from the U.S. Air Force. First Lt. Christopher Tinklenberg, from B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), waits for takeoff in an Air Force C-130 cargo plane on the last leg of his long journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Pace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 03:14
    Photo ID: 6636790
    VIRIN: 210430-A-A3568-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East
    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East
    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix
    1-171 GSAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT