Task Force Phoenix Soldiers help push out a pallet loaded down with gear upon arrival at their duty location in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Pace)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6636792
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-A3568-003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
