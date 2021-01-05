Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 3 of 3]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Phoenix Soldiers help push out a pallet loaded down with gear upon arrival at their duty location in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Pace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 03:14
    VIRIN: 210501-A-A3568-003
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix Soldiers' travel to deployment locations in Middle East [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix
    1-171 GSAB

