North Dakota Army National Guard Sgt. Brandon Wendland climbs down a roped wall as part of the first obstacle during the obstacle course challenge during the 2021 Region Six Best Warrior Competition at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Ore., on May 5, 2021. Soldiers are competing in nearly 20 events that were part of the 2021 Region VI Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oregon National Guard. The competition included Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 01:27 Photo ID: 6636769 VIRIN: 210505-Z-CH590-1501 Resolution: 5275x7913 Size: 8.42 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 42 of 42], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.