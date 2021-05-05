Best Warrior Region Six Competition

Wyoming Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Joshua Barry starts the rope climb as part of the obstacle course during the 2021 Region Six Best Warrior Competition at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Ore., on May 5, 2021. Soldiers are competing in nearly 20 events that were part of the 2021 Region VI Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oregon National Guard. The competition included Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

