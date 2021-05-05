Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 27 of 42]

    Best Warrior Region Six Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Washington Army National Guard Staff Iver Nitz climbs over the rope wall obstacle during the obstacle course during the 2021 Region Six Best Warrior Competition at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Ore., on May 5, 2021. Soldiers are competing in nearly 20 events that were part of the 2021 Region VI Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oregon National Guard. The competition included Soldiers from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Region Six Competition [Image 42 of 42], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition Region VI

