USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions

SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2021) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Sharice Jones, a Sailor assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) sings the National Anthem during the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Miguel Keith is the Navy’s third purpose-built expeditionary sea base (ESB). While originally created to operate as a support ship under Military Sealift Command, USS Miguel Keith has been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. It is the first U.S. warship named for Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in Vietnam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

