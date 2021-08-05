Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210508-N-OA516-1238
    SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2021) – Visitors observe remarks given by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, via a pre-recorded message during the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) commissioning ceremony. Miguel Keith is the Navy’s third purpose-built expeditionary sea base (ESB). While originally created to operate as a support ship under Military Sealift Command, USS Miguel Keith has been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. It is the first U.S. warship named for Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in Vietnam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:36
    Photo ID: 6636517
    VIRIN: 210508-N-OA516-1238
    Resolution: 2436x1624
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Commissions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    COMMISSIONING
    USN
    ESB 5
    USS MIGUEL KEITH
    EXPEDITIONARY WARSHIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT